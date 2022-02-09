Pakistan’s AWAL Telecom Partners with Saudi-Led TAWAL

Awal Telecom (Pvt) Ltd.., a leading telecom infrastructure provider in Pakistan, and TAWAL, the largest passive infrastructure company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), signed a partnership agreement on 8 February 2022 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by CEO AWAL Telecom, Akbar Shaukat, Member Board of Directors and Shareholder AWAL Telecom, Marius Armeanca, CIO TAWAL KSA, Emmanuel Leonard, CLO TAWAL KSA, Mark Courtney, along with senior officials from both organizations.

Under this partnership, TAWAL will collaborate with AWAL Telecom in developing connectivity infrastructure and provide allied key services to Mobile Network Operators, thereby upscaling the connectivity and enabling them in freeing up their Capital expenditure and focus on core business functions.

This partnership aims to “Connect the Unconnected” by enhancing Pakistan’s critical telecom infrastructure network while allowing Mobile Network Operators to meet their enhanced coverage and capacity requirements for rapidly growing data demands.

AWAL Telecom (Pvt) Ltd. is a passive telecommunications tower provider company founded in 2014 in Islamabad, Pakistan, under the license from Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA). AWAL provides a full fleet of services to its clients starting from site acquisition, permits, civil works, power provisioning, and operations & maintenance, all in a tailored package.

Being a very trusted partner to Wireless Service Providers in Pakistan and to the local communities in the areas of its footprint, AWAL’s business model enables the Telecom Operators in freeing up the Capital expenditure for their core business of Emerging Technologies while AWAL telecom manages the Passive Infrastructure side of the business; thereby bridging the digital divide for the local communities.

TAWAL, a subsidiary of STC, is a leading integrated ICT infrastructure company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. TAWAL owns a portfolio of more than 16,000 telecom towers as of December 2021, spread across the Kingdom. TAWAL’s core activities involve designing, building, and managing telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state-of-the-art modular connectivity

The company manages the telecom infrastructure sites and leases out the facility to Mobile Network Operators and other government organizations. STC, is the main mobile operator of Saudi Arabia, having ownership of a major share of 64 percent on the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul).