Twitter Parts Ways With Two-Factor Authenticator Over Claims of Secret Surveillance

The microblogging website Twitter has allegedly decided to alienate itself from Mitto AG’s services to provide two-factor authentication codes to its users.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the platform informed US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) that it’s transitioning away from using Mitto AG’s services. The decision was made after the news of one of Mitto AG’s founders operating a secret surveillance operation broke out.

The Swiss tech firm Mitto has been an established provider of automated text messages that some tech giants have been using to send out not just two-factor authentication codes, but also sales promotions and appointment reminders.

Back in December, Bloomberg reported that Ilja Gorelik, Mitto’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), was accused of selling access to the company’s networks to various surveillance contractors and spy agencies for carrying out secret surveillance and tracking activities against individuals in return for payment. Those companies, in turn, contracted with government agencies as well.

Responding to these claims, Mitto told Bloomberg that it had no knowledge or involvement in Gorelik’s surveillance operation and that it’s launching an internal investigation to determine if the company’s technology and business had been compromised.

Aside from Twitter, Mitto’s client-tail includes some of the big sharks including Google, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Telegram, TikTok, Tencent, and Alibaba. While the company has reportedly been telling its customers that Gorelik is no longer with the firm, several clients have severed ties with Mitto on account of the media reports. We’re yet to see if Google and the other well-known tech companies and services that it counts as customers are also parting ways with it.