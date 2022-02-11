KP to Distribute Tablets Worth Rs 1 Billion Among Students and Teachers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch a ‘Free Tablet Scheme’ which will benefit thousands of students and teachers in schools and colleges in the province.

Under the scheme’s first phase, more than 23,000 tablets will be distributed among talented students and teachers to enable them to effectively engage in the academic process.

Speaking in this regard, Education Secretary KP, Ashfaq Ahmed, said that the entire project will cost Rs. 1 billion and it will be formally launched once the provincial government allocates the required funds.

Last year, the KP government had approved to recruit teachers on more than 25,000 vacant posts in all schools and colleges in the province. These posts have been approved recently.

Earlier this week, KP Minister for School and Elementary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, reviewed the progress of all projects and ordered to start the hiring after advertising the vacancies.

During the meeting, the Minister also ordered relevant stakeholders to ensure the provision of necessary furniture in all schools and colleges of the merged districts.