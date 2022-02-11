These 5 Under-19 Players Can Become Superstars for Pakistan

Under-19 cricket serves as a springboard for emerging cricketers, providing them the platform to showcase their skills. Either it is the current Pakistan captain, Babar Azam or former skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Under-19 World Cup was the stage where they announced their entry into the world of cricket.

Not diving deep into the history, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 introduced a 17-year-old tall fast bowler, stunning the entire cricket fraternity. He is today known as the world’s most lethal pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

With Pakistan ending at the fifth position in U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, here is list of top five potential stars of the coming years:

1. Qasim Akram

First on the list of upcoming cricketers is the current captain of Pakistan U-19, Qasim Akram. 19-year-old all-rounder led Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup and U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

The right arm off-spinner was also a part of Pakistan’s squad for the previous World Cup. However, it was in the last match against Sri Lanka when Qasim Akram displayed his absolute class helping Pakistan secure the fifth spot in U-19 World Cup 2022.

Proving himself a true all-rounder, the skipper picked up a five-wicket haul and blazed away an undefeated century off 80 balls. It was for the first time in last 45 years that an all-rounder had achieved the feat in Youth ODIs.

Acknowledging his potential, PCB nominated Qasim Akram among the emerging players of the year 2020. The young star has been signed up by Karachi Kings for the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

2. Zeeshan Zameer

The star of Indo-Pak contest, Zeeshan Zameer is making progress in his career quickly just like his bowling. The right arm pacer is an asset for Pakistan cricket with his sensible approach towards fiery form of bowling.

Shedding light at his U-19 career, the young fast bowler has so far played 8 Youth ODIs. Featuring in recent Asia Cup and World Cup, Zeeshan Zameer has bagged 16 wickets at a decent economy of 4.60. 19-year-old has performed consistently, but he rose to fame with his 5 wickets against archrivals India in the recent Asia Cup. Soon after his five-wicket haul, Zeeshan Zameer bagged 4 wickets for only 32 runs against Sri Lanka. The rising star ended the Asia Cup campaign with 11 wickets in 3 matches as Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the semi-finals. Emerging pacer also starred in T10 League for Deccan Gladiators. For PSL 2022, Islamabad United have roped in the 19-year-old cricketer and he has already joined the squad.