Lahore Qalandars’ Biggest Superstar to Miss Last Few Matches of PSL 7

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars have drafted Australia’s leg-spinner, Fawad Ahmad as a partial replacement of Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The technical committee has approved the replacement.

According to the details, the renowned Afghanistan leggie will be leaving the Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League on February 19 as he will be joining the national side for the Bangladesh tour. Afghanistan is all set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and two-match T20I series.

The departure of Rashid Khan at the crucial time of the tournament is no doubt a blow for the Shaheen Shah-led Lahore Qalandars. The leg-spinner remained a consistent performer both with the ball and with the bat. He has taken wickets at crucial times and has contributed with the bat as well.

However, the newly inducted Pakistan-born Australian cricketer will be available for the selection in the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 7. The 40-years-old spinner has represented Australia in three ODIs and two T20 internationals and also participated in PSL for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Qalandars are currently third on the PSL 7 point table as they have won three out of their five matches in the first phase of PSL.