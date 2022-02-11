Mir Hamza Joins Karachi Kings as Partial Replacement for PSL 7

With five straight defeats in the first phase of the tournament, Karachi Kings have announced Mir Hamza as a partial replacement for Mohammad Imran Jr. for the second round of PSL.

The likes of Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have already been ruled out of the competition.

According to the details, Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are now looking to add an all-rounder to the side as the team is currently relying on their top-four batters.

Babar Azam and the opening batter Sharjeel haven’t been performing at their best and Kings are currently reeling at the bottom of the PSL points table.

Karachi Kings are in Lahore for the second leg of the season where they will be playing all their remaining matches at Gaddafi Stadium. The franchise has to win the remaining matches while keeping the net run-rate high in order to qualify for the play-off stage of the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi King will be playing their first match of Lahore leg against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday while the Zalmi have already lost their first match against Multan Sultans by 42 runs.