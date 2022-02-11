Quetta Gladiators Lose Their Star All-Rounder Ahead of Crucial Games

Quetta Gladiators have suffered a major blow ahead of the Lahore-leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as their star all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out from the tournament after suffering from an injury.

Advertisement

ALSO READ England Superstar Reveals Why He Rates PSL Above Other Leagues

According to details, Nawaz has suffered a navicular bone undisplaced fracture in his left foot and might be ruled out of action for a period of 5-6 weeks. This puts his participation in Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Australia in serious doubt. He was named in the 16-man Test squad by Pakistan recently.

As for Quetta, they revealed that they will announce his replacement in due time.

The official account of Quetta Gladiators released the details behind the injury across various social media platforms:

Unwanted Update for QG fans: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder @mnawaz94 has been ruled out of the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after suffering navicular bone undisplaced fracture.

His replacement will be announced soon. — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 11, 2022

The 27-year old has been one of the mainstays of Quetta Gladiators since the inception of the league and has played an influential role in Quetta’s success over the years. Nawaz has been terrific for Quetta over the years and was an integral part of the line-up in the ongoing season.

ALSO READ Mir Hamza Joins Karachi Kings as Partial Replacement for PSL 7

He has picked up 6 wickets at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 8.40 and had also scored 78 runs at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 205.26 in 5 matches he played in PSL 7. In his last outing in the season, Nawaz smashed 25 runs off 12 balls and helped Quetta chase down a mammoth target of 205 against Lahore Qalandars.

Advertisement

Gladiators will miss the services of their star all-rounder as they face Islamabad United in their next encounter in PSL 7. The match will be played on 12 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

You can also check out the complete PSL schedule here!