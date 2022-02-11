Welcome the Summer Season with GulAhmed Summer Premium Lawn Collection 2022    

With summers right around the corner and the colors of spring blooming everywhere, we can’t wait to adorn light, bright and breezy patterns.

It is time to bid farewell to your old and worn-out clothes from last season and welcome the new attractive prints and hues from the GulAhmed Summer Premium Lawn Collection 2022.

GulAhmed Premium Lawn Collection 2022

The summer season is a time of the year that calls for new prints and colors in your wardrobe. With longer and warmer days in full swing, you need to revamp your style so that it not only looks simple and comfortable but also chic and stylish.

Whether you like to keep things simple with classic tones, or bright splashes of color, this new collection by GulAhmed has got a range of wardrobe essentials that will inject life back into your outfits.

Created for a lasting impression, The GulAhmed Lawn Collection embraces the timelessness of classic fabrics such as Chantilly, Chiffon, Taani Jacquard, Swiss voile, and Tissue Silk with the enchanting harmony of luxurious embroidery, delicate elements, and an insightful artsy vision that will warrant a second glance!

Luxury Embroidered Chiffon

Providing luxury, comfort, and class all combined into one style, GulAhmed Luxury Embroidered Chiffon is a work of art. In all its timeless colors, hues, and designs, the embroidered chiffon collection is perfect for any day function, or dinner night. Opt for a beige shade or a classy ruby-toned dress with chiffon dupatta and you’re all set to go.

Embroidered Jacquard Embroidered Jacquard

Made for those spring days when it is too hot to wear warm clothes and too cold to wear light ones, GulAhmed’s Embroidered Jacquard collection is the way to go. With its gold embossed prints and intricate detailing, the Embroidered Jacquard collection offers comfort and style in a single shot.

Embroidered Chantilly

From elaborate digitally printed dupatta designs to intricately detailed embroidered shirts, the Embroidered Chantilly collection features a wide variety of unstitched pieces. In a broad range of colors and cuts, this collection makes styling your wardrobe as easy and classy as possible.

Embroidered Swiss Voile

When it comes to summer outfits, the goal is to achieve as much airflow as possible. GulAhmed’s Embroidered Swiss Voile makes it possible to remain comfortably classy in its breezy, chic, and elegant prints and hues. Playing with the most appealing colors that complement each other, this collection features the best outfits you will wear this summer.

Embroidered Tissue Silk

Masterfully crafting one of the most breathable yet glamorous fabrics, the Embroidered Tissue Silk collection is a style statement in itself. The tempting hues of royal blue and cream white contrasted with the most tasteful colors provide an essence of grandeur and magnificence at the first glance.

This summer, stock up on your summer basics and fill your wardrobe with rich colors to adorn for every occasion.

Visit your nearest GulAhmed outlets to reload that summer spirit in yourself with their latest Premium Embroidered Lawn Collection.

You can also surf online for designs that interest you and enjoy FREE delivery on all orders above PKR 2,000.