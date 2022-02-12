FBR Discovers 29,000 Fake Invoices of Tier-1 Retailers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has unearthed 29,000 fake invoices issued by the Tier-1 retailers integrated with Point of Sale (POS) during January.

Around 37 million invoices were issued by Tier-1 Retailers which are integrated with the POS System in January 2021 as compared to 33 million in December 2021, registering a steady growth of 4 million. The number of customers has jumped from 10,000 to 27,000 within one month who successfully verified their invoices. However, “29,000 invoices issued by Tier-1 Retailers couldn’t be verified which are presumably fake,” admitted FBR.

The second computerized ballot is to be held on 15th February at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad. The board said that it is reassuring to see that people at large are excited to engage in this exercise.

FBR has already distributed prizes worth Rs. 53 million among the lucky 1007 winners in the first computerized ballot held on 15th January 2022. Around 800 winners have also been transferred prize money into their accounts after the due diligence and required verification. The statement shows that 207 winners could not get their prize money.

It is also heartening to see that people are showing a lot of interest in becoming part of the next computerized draw, which will be held on 15th February 2022.

It is further encouraging to witness that a huge number of customers are verifying their shopping receipts through FBR’s Tax Asaan Mobile App and SMS. People are also reaching out to the Field Formations as well as FBR (HQs) to seek necessary guidance about this innovative Prize Scheme.

Some of the responsible citizens have started sharing their invoices directly to senior management not only to discharge their national duty but also to register their support for this digital intervention made by FBR, said in the statement.

This rare zeal and exemplary commitment shown by a huge number of people at large is a testimony to their trust in FBR and its innovative prize scheme, further said in the statement.

This spirit has already triggered an increased sense of responsibility in the people at large to become the watchmen of their tax collected by the retailers in order to ensure that the same is safely deposited in the national exchequer.

Therefore, FBR has once again appealed to all the citizens across Pakistan to always ask for a computerized invoice with a bar code (Pakki receipt) whenever they go shopping so that they could participate in the computerized draw to be held on the 15th of every month, without fail.