Hyundai IONIQ 5 To Get More Range and Power in a Few Months

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has become a strong contender in the global electric vehicle (EV) market due to its unique styling and modern features. However, its popularity suffers due to its battery pack that limits its performance and range.

To address this issue, Hyundai has decided to incorporate a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack in the IONIQ 5’s for 2023, along with these upgrades:

Battery thermal pre-conditioning ahead of fast charging

Optional Digital Centre Mirror (DCM)

Optional Digital Side Mirrors (DSM)

Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD)

The 2023 IONIQ 5’s price is still unknown, however, its bookings will begin in late Spring 2022. Initially, IONIQ 5 with a 77.4 kWh battery pack will only be offered in Europe.

Details and Price

IONIQ 5 was launched in the third quarter of 2021 as a direct competitor to Tesla Model Y.

Its base variant features a single electric motor and a 58 kWh battery pack, producing 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The variant with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors produces a combined total of 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels.

IONIQ 5 starts around $38,000 and tops out at $45,000, however, the variant with 77.4 kWh is likely to cost even higher.