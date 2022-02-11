The Hybrid Variant of Toyota Corolla Cross is Selling More Than All Other Variants

Hybrid vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in the ASEAN region despite people’s concerns regarding reliability, maintenance, and high prices. A recent report from WapCar claims that the Toyota Corolla Cross’s Hybrid variant contributed to over 40 percent of its sales in Malaysia.

The Corolla Cross is offered in two petrol-powered variants and one hybrid variant in the country. While the petrol-powered versions are also favored, the hybrid variant boasts the largest chunk of sales.

The overall Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) adoption rate in the ASEAN region has increased significantly in the recent past. Japan boasts a 90 percent HEV adoption rate while Thailand follows with 85 percent. The Corolla Cross’s popularity is due to its additional practicality, reliability, and strong fuel economy.

Corolla Cross in Pakistan

The Corolla Cross was launched in Pakistan in early 2021 as a competitor to the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. It had a highly anticipated debut due to its clean looks and strong performance figures.

It is offered in three variants. All the variants feature a 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that combines with an electric motor to make 168 horsepower (hp) and 305 Newton-meters (nm) of torque.

All the power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT automatic transmission. The Corolla Cross hybrid boasts an impressive fuel economy of about 18 to 20 kilometers per liter.

It has several useful features such as parking sensors, hill-start assist, cruise control, traction control, stability control, collision warning, seven airbags, auto-rain sensing wiper, dual-zone climate control, among others.

Despite these attributes, the Corolla Cross has failed to garner any traction in Pakistan due to its immense price tag, which is:

Low Grade – Rs. 7.7 million

Smart Mid Grade – Rs. 8.2 million

Premium High Grade – Rs. 8.4 million

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) will start assembling HEVs locally in the next two years. Hopefully, the Corolla Cross’s price will then be reduced, massively increasing its demand.