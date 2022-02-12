Murree to Get Safe City Project Soon

The Punjab Safe City (PSC) project will be expanded to Murree as well, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, announced this while chairing a meeting in Commissioner Rawalpindi’s office.

During the meeting, CM Punjab said that centrally connected CCTV cameras will be installed all over Murree, which not only will play an important role in regulating traffic but will also improve the law and order situation.

He ensured PSC to provide additional funds for the operational purposes of the project in the next few weeks and ordered PSC to ensure completion of the project as soon as possible.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz Al Hassan Chauhan, Malik Anwar, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Yasir Humayun, and Yawar Bukhari also attended the meeting.

The development comes more than a month after over 20 tourists stranded in their vehicles suffocated to death during unrelenting snowfall in Murree in the first week of January.

A high-level investigation committee concluded that negligence by 15 officials resulted in the Murree snowfall tragedy, with CM Punjab suspending all of them resultantly.