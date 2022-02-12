4 Pakistani ACCA Students Receive Highest Marks in the World

In an encouraging development, four Pakistani students have topped different subjects of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams held in December 2021.

According to details, Arham Ali and Usama Maharir from Lahore topped the Maintaining Financial Records exam and Managing Costs & Finance exam respectively.

Komal Bawani from Karachi and Umair Jan from Peshawar outperformed all global candidates in the Management Function exam and Recording Financial Transactions exam respectively.

Speaking in this regard, the Head of ACCA Pakistan, Assad Hameed Khan, lauded Pakistani youngsters for working hard and continuing the tradition of outperforming their fellow global students.

He added that Pakistani students have consistently topped global ACCA exams in recent years, which has made the country a global hub for world-class ACCA talent.

Last year in April, three Pakistani students had topped different subjects of ACCA exams held in March 2021. Kahaf Moid and Ali Shan from Karachi had topped the Audit and Assurance exam and Financial Reporting exam respectively while Fakiha Masood from Faisalabad had topped the Advanced Taxation exam.

Before this, two Pakistani students also outperformed everyone in the global ACCA exams in 2020. Zara Naeem from Karachi had topped the Financial Reporting exam held in December 2020 while Muhammad Abdullah had topped the Strategic Business Reporting exam held in September 2020.