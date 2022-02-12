Samsung A-Series Phones Will Receive 5 Years of Updates: Report

Samsung has been going strong with its numerous software updates over the past years. In 2021, the company announced 3 years of updates for its S and A-series. Samsung surprised everyone by extending it to 4 years for the former. Now, a new clue has been uncovered that shows the Galaxy A series could also be entitled to the same 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

The official press release from the United States, referred to mostly by international media outlets, had omitted the A series from the improved update policy. However, the official Netherlands website lists otherwise.

The Dutch press release states that the latest update policy will also be applicable for “selected devices in the upcoming A series.” If this statement is accurate, it will prove to be a total game-changer as nearly every other OEM does not provide more than two Android updates for its mid-range devices.

Only time will tell if the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 will be considered eligible for 5 years of updates. However, the two handsets are not the most high-end from the A-series and might not even make the cut, given that Samsung has limited extended software support to select devices from the lineup.

On the other hand, the A5x series has been one of the most popular devices from Samsung, and it would not be surprising if the new update policy applies to it as well. Samsung is expected to soon provide deeper insight into the matter in the coming days.