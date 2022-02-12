Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Quetta vs Islamabad

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Quetta Gladiators pulled off an amazing run chase as they defeated Islamabad United by wickets in Match 18 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. As a result, Quetta are level on points with United with 6 points on the table but still stay on the fourth spot with an inferior net run rate to Islamabad.

Islamabad started their innings in usual style as Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz made full use of the powerplay. They faltered in the middle-phase as Quetta picked up quick wickets back-to-back. Islamabad staged a comeback of their own as all-rounder Faheem Ashraf struck a brilliant half-century to take their total to 199/8.

Quetta got off to a flyer as Jason Roy took apart United’s bowling unit. Islamabad’s captain, Shadab Khan took three crucial wickets to dent Quetta’s hopes of chasing the total down. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Akmal pulled off the fireworks at the backend to chase down the total with balls to spare

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 7 6 1 – 12 +0.688 Lahore Qalandars 6 4 2 – 8 +0.717 Islamabad United 6 3 3 – 6 +0.792 Quetta Gladiators 6 3 3 – 6 +0.033 Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 4 – 4 -1.332 Karachi Kings 5 0 5 – 0 -1.136

