‘Bismillah’ Discovered on 195 Million Years Old Marble in Turkey [Pictures]

As a fascinating discovery in the Islamic symbology and cultural sciences, markings apparently forming the Arabic phrase “Bismillah [in the name of Allah]”, were found on a marble slab in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya, reported AB Newswire.

The markings caught the attention of workers who spotted them while working in the area’s marble quarry. Upon discovery, the slab was sent to the Suleyman Demirel University in Turkey’s southeastern Isparta district for research.

While 195 million-year-old bones were discovered in the marble’s sedimentary fabric, the markings were theorized to have emerged naturally. Researchers noted that the dolomitic limestone that created the plate contained bioclastic remains of sea creatures that lived 195 million years ago during the Jurassic period.

The researchers concluded that the figures on the plate that formed the Arabic words “Bismillah” were completely “natural” and formed as a consequence of fragmentation, deformation, and arrangement of the remains of a heart-shaped shellfish over time.

According to Ahmet Ögke, the Dean of Akdeniz University Faculty of Theology, the Arabic formations on the marble slab are identical to how Bismillah is written in the Holy Quran.

After Removing Dust

Digital Calibration