Nubia Red Magic 7 Will be The Fastest Charging Phone Yet

Gaming phones are about to take the stage once again in the smartphone market. Redmi is gearing up to launch the K50 Gaming Edition soon and Nubia is ready to unveil the Red Magic 7 as well.

Advertisement

The new Red Magic phone is launching this week and the teaser campaign is going strong. The latest teaser poster shows that the gaming phone will have a separate chip for gaming needs.

Its main chipset will be none other than the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but there will be another chip for gaming. The machine-translated Chinese text calls it the “Red Core” chip and it is expected to bring a better gaming experience with enhancements to sound, light, vibration, touch, and more.

Specifications

Previous teasers and leaks have shown that the gaming phone will have a VC liquid-cooled plate with a surface area of up to 4124mm². It will also break current fast charging records with 135W fast charging on top of a 4,500 mAh battery. The current fastest charging phones max out at 120W.

The display will be a 6.8-inch OLED with 1080p resolution, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and an extremely low input delay for gaming needs. The main camera on the back will be a 64MP shooter joined by a duo of secondary sensors.

Its memory options will include 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, but no microSD card slot. It will boot Android 12 out of the box with Red Magic UI on top.

Advertisement

The Nubia Red Magic 7 is launching in China on February 17, just a day after the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.