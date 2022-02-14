WhatsApp Profiles Will Get Cover Photos Soon

WhatsApp is about to enhance account profiles for everyone with a new feature. The trusty WABetaInfo has uncovered another upcoming feature from the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

This time it has to do with WhatsApp profiles. The Meta messaging app will soon let you add cover photos to your profile, just like Facebook and Twitter. It is under development for WhatsApp Bussiness accounts and there is no information hinting that it’s coming to the standard version of WhatsApp.

But since the feature is not only limited to business uses, we suspect that it will make it to the standard version as well. As always, WABetaInfo has also included screenshots to show what the upcoming feature will look like.

The camera button on the cover photo will let you take a picture on the spot or upload one from your gallery. Once you have a cover photo, all your WhatsApp Bussiness contacts will be able to see it once they visit your profile.

The screenshot above is from WhatsApp for iOS, so it will likely launch for iPhone users first. Since the feature is still under development, there is no clear launch date in sight, but we will update this space once there is more information.