Excessive Use of Mobiles & Social Media is Impacting Mental Heath of Youngsters

Excessive use of smartphones and social media applications bear adverse effects on the health of youngsters, participants of a seminar held by the Young Journalists’ Society (YJS) Government College University (GCU) Lahore agreed.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) GCU, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi presided over the seminar “Digital Media: A Positive Outlook” and Qasim Ali Shah, renowned corporate trainer and motivational speaker, graced the event as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Qasim Ali Shah said that young individuals all over the world enjoy unrestricted access to mobile phones and social media and only a handful of them are aware of its negative effects on their health.

As a result, they are unable to perform their daily routine tasks effectively and their productivity has reduced significantly. As their physical, mental, and emotional health deteriorates, they cannot maintain meaningful social relationships with their family and friends.

It is the responsibility of parents and teachers to raise awareness about the consequences of excessive use of mobiles and social media among youngsters.

Dr. Asghar Zaidi called on young individuals to focus on their studies and long-term goals instead of wasting time by excessive use of mobiles and social media applications.

He advised them to allocate a small amount of time for using mobiles and social networking sites every day and stressed upon them to use mobiles for necessary calls and messages only during the rest of the day.