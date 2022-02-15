Here’s When Prime Minister Imran Khan Will Visit Russia

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will embark upon a historic 2-day visit to the Russian Federation on 24 February.

Sources from the PM Office confirmed that he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Adviser (NSA), Moeed Yusuf, and other high ranking officials.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has invited PM Imran to visit the country. During the visit, agreements on cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, industry, and production will be signed, the sources said. The PM will also invite President Putin to visit Pakistan during their meetings.

Nawaz Sharif was Pakistan’s last elected PM to visit the Russian Federation, and there have since been multiple informal pull-aside meetings between the Russian President and Pakistani PM at different global forums.

PM Imran and President Putin have also exchanged multiple telephone calls in recent times as well. Last month, PM Imran had a telephonic conversation with President Putin on Monday and lauded his “emphatic” statement on blasphemy.

Analysts see this as a historic development amid Russia’s standoff over the Ukraine crisis.