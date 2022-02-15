Pakistan Customs Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs. 80 Million Near Gwadar

Building further on its drive against smuggling, the Pakistan Customs Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on 13 February 2022 conducted yet another successful operation. In pursuance of credible information, the ASO team of Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar, seized narcotics (255 kg opium) at Ganz, Balochistan.

During patrolling, customs staff spotted a Cuore car around Jiwani, which was signaled to stop for search. However, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee with the vehicle, which was followed and intercepted at Ganz. The driver of the vehicle, taking advantage of the dark, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

However, a thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 255 kg of opium. The recovered narcotics were later on shifted to Customs House, Gwadar. The Collectorate has lodged an FIR against the unknown persons, and the proceedings have been initiated. The seized opium along with the vehicle is estimated to be worth around Rs. 80 million in the international market. The Chief Collector of Customs (Baluchistan), Mr. Muhammad Sadiq, and the Collector of Customs, Gwadar, Ch. Muhammad Javaid, have appreciated the accomplishment of the Customs Staff and have congratulated them on the seizure of narcotics.

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has implemented a policy of zero-tolerance against smuggling, and thereby, has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero-tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades. He further reiterated his resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country to maximize tax compliance