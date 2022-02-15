Govt Officially Begins Search for New NBP President

The Internal Finance Wing of the Finance Division has officially commenced its search for a candidate for the role of President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

It posted a reference advertisement for the vacancy, dated 13 February 2022 in different daily national newspapers. According to the advertisement, the age limit “must be between 40 to 62 years of age on [the] closing date of advertisement instead of 40 to 65 years. The rest of the contents in the advertisement shall remain the same”.

Arif Usmani, the President of the NBP has been granted a three-month extension by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the premier had approved the brief by the Finance Division that had requested a three-month extension for the NBP presidency, sources told ProPakistani.

Usmani’s three-year term was initially set to end on 12 February 2022. He was first appointed by the current government in February 2019 for a three-year term.