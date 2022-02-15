Private Schools Demand a Change in New Academic Year

Private schools have asked the government to withdraw its decision of starting the academic year from August, saying that the decision puts an additional burden on schools, which are already struggling for survival.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan Alliance of Private Schools Association (PAPSA) Chairman, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, demanded the government to reconsider its decision and resolve their problems.

“Due to the closure of schools in lockdown, private educational institutions are facing a financial crisis. The situation will get even worse if schools do not receive fees for June and July,” Sheikh Akram said.

He warned that the alliance will defy government orders and start the new academic year from April if their demands are not met.

Sheikh Akram said that the government should recognize private schools as stakeholders and include them in important decision-making.

He demanded the government to provide interest-free loans and tax exemptions to small private schools that were hurt due to the recurring closures during the pandemic.

The PAPSA chief said that contrary to general perception, all school owners are not super-rich. He requested the government to rank private schools as per their fee structure and treat them accordingly.