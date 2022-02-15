TikTok Removes Over 6 Million Pakistani Videos

On Monday, the popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report detailing the volume and nature of violative content and accounts removed from the platform in Q3 of 2021.

Advertisement

According to the report, the platform removed more than 6 million videos from Pakistan, ranking the country fourth in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in this time period.

ALSO READ TikTok Bans Anti-LGBTQ Content and Hate Speech Against Colored People

In an attempt to reinforce the platform’s public accountability policy, 73.9 percent of the content promoting harassment and bullying was actively taken down. Previously in 2021, the platform had removed 91 million videos globally, between July 1st and September 30th. With nearly 95% of those videos being removed even before getting reported, 88% before the video received any views and 93% were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

New Guidelines

The Chinese-owned social platform has announced updates to its Community Guidelines to further support the safety and well-being of its users and preserve the integrity of the platform.

The video-sharing app is expanding its policy to prohibit any unauthorized access to the platform, as well as all its data. However, in addition to educating the community on ways to locate and report suspicious activity, TikTok is also working towards opening state-of-the-art cyber-incident monitoring and investigative-response unit in Washington DC, Dublin, and Singapore this year.

The volume of automated removals has also increased recently as the company continues to upgrade its system for the detection and removal of certain categories of violations during video upload, improving the overall safety, efficacy, and consistency of the app.

Advertisement

The guidelines apply to everyone and all content on the platform to achieve a safer standard of content that is appropriate for the general audience, which includes everyone from teens to great-great-grandparents.