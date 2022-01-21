TikTok Signs Two-Year Deal as PSL’s Entertainment Partner

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form videos, for two seasons of the Pakistan Super League. TikTok will be the official Entertainment Partner for the seventh and eighth editions of one of the world’s most sought-after and popular T20 leagues.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Separate Bio Bubbles to be Set Up for Local & International Broadcasters for PSL 7

During the PSL 7 that will be staged in Karachi and Lahore from January 27, TikTok users will get the opportunity to engage and generate content on the platform that now has more than one billion active users across the globe. The month-long (34-match) PSL 7 festival of cricket will end at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with the 27 February final.

The two-season-long partnership between the PCB and TikTok will allow fans to celebrate the tournament’s unforgettable moments together on the platform using the hashtag #KhelegaPakistan. With everything from pre and post match content and highlights, to cricket-related challenges, TikTok will become a home for the spirit and passion of the PSL fan base that has been an integral reason for the league’s success and growth over the course of the last six seasons.

This partnership comes as TikTok aims to cement its position as the perfect platform for cricket fandom in Pakistan, with the last collaboration with the PSL 6 racking up an incredible 1.6 billion+ views on the platform. This is proof that Pakistan fans love cricket content on the platform, and create great content while also participating in fun-filled challenges.

Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja: “We are delighted to have TikTok join hands with us as our Official Entertainment Partner for Pakistan Super League 7 and 8. Platforms like TikTok have revolutionized content generation and have brought people together through some incredibly creative and entertaining short videos that are watched around the world.”

With TikTok being a platform for all, this two-season collaboration will help the PSL not only reach a young audience but also engage more authentically with a very interactive and diverse community that has backed the league from the onset, helping it become one of the most popular and sought after T20 leagues in the world.

Advertisement

Check out the PSL 7 Schedule and PSL 7 points table!