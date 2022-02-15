What to Expect From the Automobile Sector in 2022?

We saw multiple car launches in 2021. Almost 14 new cars were introduced to the local market, and the momentum seems to continue into the new year as well.

The 3rd Generation Suzuki Swift is one of the new cars that will enter the market this year. We all saw the leaked pictures last week in which a new Suzuki Swift could be seen being carried away for distribution. A number of our sources have confirmed that it is to open for booking later this month.

Ever since this picture leaked, potential buyers, swift fans, and industry experts have all been discussing the car. They’re speculating about several aspects of the upcoming premium hatchback.

We have gone on and summarized that for you. So here’s what we know so far:

Exterior

What we know for sure is that the car definitely stands out when it comes to the exterior. The visually appealing, aerodynamic, and sporty disposition of the car is well received by everyone.

The projection headlamps, LED tail lamps, sharp-looking alloy rims, and a honeycomb chrome grille that turn the new Swift into an eye-candy are often part of these discussions whenever there is any mention of the exterior.

Fans also seem to be speculating and talking about what colors the car will have to offer and whether we’ll see funky, bold colors such as red.

Interior

As there is no official word yet from the company, people look towards the international/global variant as they try to guess what the interior will have to offer.

Discussions have brought up a cockpit-like center console that sets a sporty vibe. (As experienced in the 10th Gen Honda Civic, as well). Then there is that D-shaped steering mounted with steering controls which is another feature that is quite the talk of the town.

The 9-inch infotainment display with IOS and Android mirroring capability. Another feature that is also much discussed is cruise control which will be a rarity for a hatchback in the local market and people are excited.

Although most fans and experts don’t think this will be included in the local variant, you never know!

Performance

On the performance front, the engine specifications and fuel consumption are being subjects of discussion. There’s talk of a KB12 engine with a 1.2L capacity being introduced. The engine is said to give a commendable fuel average without compromising on the power.

Price

The expected price of the upcoming swift is also often the subject of discussion and many expect it to be easily in the range of RS. 2.7 million and 3 million. But we’re also taking a poll to see what you guys expect the price to be.

Let us know here.