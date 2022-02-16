Honda City Scores Four Stars in Global NCAP Test

The 6th generation Honda City scored an impressive four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The vehicle achieved four stars in both adult passenger and child passenger safety categories.

NCAP tested City in its base variant, featuring basic components such as seatbelts, two airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, and ABS. The vehicle performed poorly in the outer shell and footwell integrity but showed solid child passenger safety thanks to the strong ISOFIX anchor points.

Overall, however, City has a strong enough frame and structure to prevent any serious damage or injuries.

Honda City in Pakistan

Honda Altas launched the sixth-generation City in Pakistan in early 2021 as a direct competitor to Changan Alsvin, Toyota Yaris, and other subcompact sedans.

It has two engine options — a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 89 horsepower (hp) and 110 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and a naturally aspirated 1.5 liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 118 hp and 145 Nm of torque. Both engines can be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission, depending on the variant.

The vehicle offers comfort and safety features such as a backup camera, cruise control, dual airbags, a modern infotainment unit, automatic climate control, rear A.C. vents, ABS Brakes with EBD and BA technology, keyless entry, push-starts button, among other amenities.

The ‘new’ City’s price starts from Rs. 2.73 million and goes up to Rs. 3.45 million. Despite a relatively high price tag, City has still been managing to out-sell the ‘once-best-selling’ sedan — Toyota Yaris for the past two months.

It bears mentioning that Yaris performed poorly in the NCAP crash test, obtaining a one-star safety rating. Comparatively, the sixth generation Honda City is a much better option.