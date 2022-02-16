Honda Civic Vs. Kia Sportage Vs. Peugeot 2008 [Comparison]

Honda has been teasing the 11th Generation Civic relentlessly over the past few weeks, showing off its various features that come with an eye-watering price tag.

The price is high enough to not only compete with sedans but also some SUVs like the Kia Sportage and Peugeot 2008 that also fall within the Rs. 5 million to 6 million range.

This begs the question, which of these cars offer the best value for money? Does an SUV like Kia Sportage offer more practicality than Civic? Is Peugeot 2008 more feature-rich than Civic?

We’ll discuss everything in detail in our comparison down below.

Exterior Styling

Honda Civic

In terms of styling, Honda is known to switch the Civic between radicality and simplicity every alternate generation.

The 8th generation Civic — the ‘Civic Reborn’ — had a radical design, while the 9th generation Civic called ‘Rebirth’ was subdued. Similarly, where the 10th generation Civic had aggressive styling, the 11th generation Civic is relatively subtle.

The front end looks mature, yet more imposing than the previous version, with a huge bumper grille in the center and a sleek main grille between the headlights. The newly-designed headlights have sharp Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), adding to the menacing front look. The elongated and straightened-out hood design adds to the overall sophistication.

The side profile features smooth and simple lines along the length of the vehicle. In the international market, a more distinctive feature is the new 19-inch rim design which is much more attractive and sportier than those in the previous generations. Although, it is unknown whether the Pakistani version will get these wheels.

The rear end is where the ‘European design influence’ shines through, which is a good attribute. The angular and sharp taillights, the straightened-out boot-lid, reflectors high up on the bumper, the central trim down below, and the dual oval exhaust tips (in the sporty trim only) make the car look like a sporty Audi.

Kia Sportage

Over time, Pakistanis have become acclimated to its styling, but at the time of launch, Sportage was somewhat of an oddball.

The bug-eyed headlights with quad-DRLs, Kia’s patented tiger-nose grille, the sharp front bumper, as well as some non-functional vents that surround the fog lights give this vehicle a unique look.

On the side, the SUV has 18-inch alloys, though the Alpha version has 17-inch alloys, and a high beltline to make it look large and imposing.

On the back, the finest Sportage variant features a ducktail spoiler. A horizontal red strip runs along the width of the SUV and blends in with the sharp LED taillights. The indicator lights and reverse lights are mounted on the bottom, which is also an interesting design trait.

Overall, Sportage’s design can be best summed up as ‘polarizing’.

Peugeot 2008

2008 is a ‘handsome devil’ of an SUV with its unconventional looks. The huge front grille painted in chromed-black, sharp front bumpers, serpentine-eyed headlights, and the ‘Lion’s Claw’ DRLs make for a striking and attractive front fascia.

2008’s side profile looks comparatively subdued, with the exception of a few sharp body creases, 17-inch rims, and a contrasting D-pillar. The radical styling continues around the back with a smart tailgate design, streaked LED taillights on either side and a unique-looking rear bumper.

All the styling elements come together well to create an SUV that is sure to turn heads.

Interior Design

Honda Civic

Honda has considerably improved the interior of the 11th-generation Civic. It has a cleaner and simpler dashboard, a black interior that ties together nicely with the silver trim pieces at various points in the cabin to give the car a premium feel.

The vehicle has a rather large, 9-inch top-mounted infotainment screen that will feature Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The base variants are trimmed in fabric, while the top variants have leather upholstery.

Being even larger than its predecessor, the 11th generation Civic is even roomier than the outgoing generation. Overall, the new Civic offers decent features and utility inside.

Kia Sportage

Sportage features a conventional, intuitive, and reliable interior layout. With an 8″ infotainment screen and a simple, straight dash design, anyone can quickly get acclimated to its interior.

The dashboard is made from soft materials and the instrument panel with a digital TFT screen offers useful information. The SUV has leatherette seats (fabric ones in Alpha) a roomy and comfortable cabin that easily accommodates 5 people, reclinable rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof (plain roof in Alpha) that brightens up the cabin.

All of these elements combined make for a strong value family vehicle.

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008’s interior is just as exciting as its exterior. Despite the radical dash design, air vents, hexagonal dual-spoke steering wheel, and a crisp driver’s display, the layout is intuitive and easy to use.

Although the interior is mostly made of materials like leather and premium fabric, there are some cheap-feeling plastic trim pieces around the non-essential touchpoints.

Overall, however, 2008’s interior surpasses all other vehicles in its class in terms of design.

Dimensions and Weight

Despite being a comparatively smaller vehicle, the new Civic is interestingly quite heavy. The following are the dimensions of all three vehicles:

Measurements Kia Sportage Peugeot 2008 Honda Civic Overall Length 4,485 mm 4,300 mm 4,674 mm Width 1,855 mm 1,770 mm 1,801 mm Overall Height 1,635 mm 1,530 mm 1,415 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm 2,605 mm 2,736 mm Ground Clearance 172 mm 170 mm 134 mm Max. Kerb Weight 1,544 kg 1,189 KG 1,396 kg

Performance

Honda Civic

The new Honda Civic boasts the best power-to-weight ratio out of all sedans in Pakistan. It will be offered in three variants. All variants will have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 180 horsepower (hp) and 240 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to auto-data.net, the new Civic has a fuel economy of 14 liters per kilometer, however, the figures are likely to be different in Pakistan.

Kia Sportage

Sportage has a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 155 hp and 196 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all 4 wheels. However, the Alpha or FWD variants have Front Wheel Drive only.

Sportage’s suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. The Sportage also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology to allow for decent stopping power.

As reported by various owners, the Sportage has a fuel economy of 10 liters per kilometer in the city and 12 liters per kilometer on the highway.

Peugeot 2008

2008 is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that sends 131 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It has a McPherson struts suspension up front and a torsion bar coil spring set up at the back and features four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EDB, and BA technology.

A road test done by whatcar.com showed that 2008 provides an overall fuel economy of around 13 KM/L, which could vary in the dense traffic and road conditions of Pakistan.

Features

This comparison has been done between top variants only to find out the complete range of features that these vehicles offer. The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features Peugeot 2008 Allure Kia Sportage AWD Honda Civic Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes No Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes Lane Keep Assist Yes No Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Drowsiness Detection Yes No Yes Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Yes Airbags 6 2 6 Convenience

All-Wheel Drive No Yes No Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Yes Wireless Charging No No Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents No Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats No Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Note: Mentioned above are the speculated features of the new Honda Civic. The company is yet to announce its official features.

Price and Verdict

Honda Civic seems to be of great value on paper. However, with a price tag that places it deep into the crossover SUV territory, it will likely struggle in Pakistan. The prices of all three vehicles are as follows compared with Peugeot 2008 and Kia Sportage:

Peugeot 2008 Active — Rs. 5,250,000 Allure — Rs. 5,850,000

Kia Sportage Alpha — Rs. 4,764,000 FWD — Rs. 5,276,000 AWD — Rs. 5,788,000

Honda Civic Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT — Rs. 5,099,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT Oriel — Rs. 5,399,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo LL-CVT — Rs. 6,149,000



Despite being a compact sedan that competes with Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla, its price is almost the same as the cars that are a class above it, like Hyundai Sonata.

In this comparison, Sportage is the best value — with 2008 being a distant second — for people who prefer practicality. However, for those who do not mind paying extra for better performance and a mild feature update, Civic is the primary choice.