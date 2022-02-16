Maruti Suzuki to Introduce an Electric SUV in Collaboration With Toyota

The Indian electric car industry is about to get some fresh competition as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are developing an electric SUV with a range of up to 500 km.

The automakers are collaborating to produce this electric vehicle (EV) for both international and domestic markets but despite their collaboration, each company will have its own style and design.

Codenamed the ‘YY8’, the Maruti Suzuki model will have a futuristic appearance and may look completely different from the automaker’s current internal combustion engine (ICE) powered cars, according to Autocar India.

Unlike the previous method of retrofitting an ICE car with an electric powertrain, the new EV will be developed from scratch. The YY8 is anticipated to be a 4.2-meter-long car, as per reports, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase. One advantage of a lengthy wheelbase is that the manufacturer will be able to install a larger battery, which will provide a longer range.

Power and Range

The SUV will have two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions, the former will probably have a 138 hp motor and a 48kWh battery with a range of up to 400 km in ideal circumstances. The four-wheel-drive variant could have two electric motors that provide 170 hp besides a larger 58 kWh battery and an improved range of up to 500 km.

Currently, it is unclear whether Maruti Suzuki will offer both versions in India but reports suggest that Toyota may offer both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive models.

Pricing

Since this will be Maruti’s first electric car in India, the pricing of the EV will be crucial, and the company will try to price it aggressively in light of the Indian market situation. As per reports, Maruti will sell this car for between INR 1.3 million to 1.4 million (PKR 3 million – 3.5 million), putting it up against India’s famous EV, the Tata Nexon.

