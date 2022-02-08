Suzuki Swift 3rd Generation Gets a Sporty New Look

Swift is one of the most popular vehicles that Maruti Suzuki sells in the Indian market. Maruti launched the DualJet petrol engine 3rd generation Swift in 2021 along with some styling upgrades, and it has been customized once again.

Tamil Nadu-based Modsters Automotive, which is run by Sai Shanmugam V., has modified the hatchback with unique changes that make it distinct from the production model and uploaded a video of it onto YouTube.

An aftermarket front bumper with a black-and-yellow splitter and grille from the current-generation Swift Sport has been installed in it. The Suzuki ‘S’ badge on the car’s grill has been omitted with aftermarket stylish four-element LED auxiliary lights and daytime running lamps (DRLs).

Besides the black alloy 15-inch wheels replacing the factory rims, Yokohama tires have replaced the stock ones, and the side skirts have a glossy black finish.

The rear has clear lens aftermarket Mini Cooper tail lamps and a redesigned rear bumper. Meanwhile, a big spoiler on the roof amps up Swift’s athletic appearance.

The exterior theme continues in the interior, and the vehicle now has a customized yellow-black interior with a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with yellow plastic bits. The black seats also have yellow highlights and the floor mats have been customized to complement the cabin’s theme.

Note that Suzuki Swift’s 1.2-liter petrol engine produces 88.5 hp and 113 Nm of torque, coupled to a 5-speed manual or automatic transmission.