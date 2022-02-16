Sony’s New Earbuds Arrive With a Hole in the Middle

Sony has made its latest LinkBuds official, with an interesting new design. This time around, the Linkbuds TWS earbuds follow a unique open ring design that allows the user to wear the earbuds all day long comfortably.

As per the company, the earbuds provide a premium sound experience with a decent price tag by using a 12mm ring driver that allows rich, well-balanced audio, allowing the user to effortlessly communicate with their surroundings while gaming, working from home, or simply just listening to music.

Furthermore, a Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses music as soon as LinkBuds detect the user speaking to someone, however, once the conversation is over, the music gets back on track automatically from where it left. There’s also an in-call noise cancellation feature for placing phone calls with minimal distractions.

Some of the additional features include, enhanced control over Spotify without actively touching the smartphone, ultra-lightweight design, support for Google Assistant and Alexa, and a feature called Wide Area Tap, which promises to enable easier gesture controls. In addition, Adaptive Volume Control optimizes the volume based on the environment.

Sony says that the Linkbuds have been designed with an environment-friendly concept in mind, with both buds and the charging case made using recycled plastic and the packaging involves no plastic at all.

There is also IPX4 support, providing protection against dust intrusion and accidental contact with water. The battery lasts around 5.5 hours per charge, with the case itself holding 12 more hours worth of charge. Fast charging offers 90 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes on the wire.

The company plans to retail its latest LinkBuds at €180 (~$205) in black and white colors later this month.