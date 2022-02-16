Today’s PSL Schedule for 23rd Match – Feb 16th, 2022

An in-form Multan Sultans will lock horns with Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore tonight at 7:30 pm.
With 6 wins from their 7 clashes, Multan Sultans are at the top of the PSL points table while the Karachi Kings are yet to add some points to the points table as they lost all their 7 matches in the league.
The match will not impose extra pressure on Muhammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans as they have already secured their place in the playoffs. However, Karachi Kings under the leadership of Babar Azam will be under huge pressure and they will have to play for pride.
Karachi Kings are already out of the playoffs race. In a winning case, it will just add two points and will help them to save their reputation. Interestingly, both the teams will stay on the same spots on the PSL points table after the match.
Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Wednesday, 16 February
|Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
|7:30 pm (PKT)
|Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:
|Number of Matches
|Multan Sultans Won
|Karachi Kings Won
|No Result
|6
|2
|4
|0