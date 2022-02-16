Ufone Ranked Among Best Operators in APAC for Improvements in 3G/4G Speeds

Mobile users in Pakistan have observed an across-the-board improvement in their average download and upload speeds in recent months with Ufone leading its competitors according to a recent report.

In its third Global Awards report, the UK-based Opensignal compared growth statistics from around the world to recognize operators who offer the best mobile experience to their users.

According to the report 14 out of the 30 Global Rising Stars for the Download Speed Experience hail from the Asia Pacific region, with six coming from both Europe and the Middle East. Ufone is one of them.

Pakistan’s Ufone ranked among the top 30 Global Rising Stars in the ‘Download Speed Experience — Most Improved’ category. Ufone’s Download Experience (50.7 percent) was 1.8x times higher than the global average of 28 percent.

Globally, the report observed that the Global Rising Stars for Download Speed Experience increased their scores by at least 22.7 percentage points, more than the global average of 28 percent.

Ufone is a Global Rising Star in two categories: Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience, as the average download and upload speeds observed by Opensignal users on its network rose by 50.7% and 58.5%, respectively between H2 2020 and H2 2021. The latter was the third highest percentage increase seen in the Asia Pacific region, behind Sri Lanka’s Airtel (275%) and India’s Jio (62.7%).

Likewise, the report observed that Ufone’s ‘Upload Speed Experience – Most Improved’ statistics have improved as well. Ufone’s Upload Speed Experience (58.5 percent) was 2.79x times higher than the global average of 20.9 percent.

The report observed that the Global Rising Stars for Upload Speed Experience increased their scores compared with the previous year by at least 9.2 percentage points more than the global average of 20.9 percent.

Besides Pakistan’s Ufone, the Asian Global Rising Stars for Upload Speed Experience include SK telecom in South Korea, Globe in the Philippines, together with Smartfren and Telkomsel in Indonesia.