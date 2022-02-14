Jazz Reveals Facebook, YouTube Usage Stats for Its Customers

Roughly 49.2 percent of Jazz customers use 4G for streaming services. Among this userbase, 46 percent stream videos on YouTube, 28 percent use Facebook, 11 percent use other platforms, nine percent use TikTok, four percent use Instagram, 0.42 percent watch Netflix, 0.35 percent use Tamasha, and 0.19 percent use Likee.

CEO Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim, shared the breakdown of the telecom company’s customer base in the form of a radial pie chart on Twitter and gave a brief rundown of how typical users spend their time on the network.

That's how 3.5 crore @jazzpk Customers spend their time using their Super 4G connection. What is your favourite app or pastime on the internet ? pic.twitter.com/JqWVMJVKGS — Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim (@aamir_ibrahim01) February 12, 2022

Besides streaming, 11.75 percent of Jazz’s customer base uses the network for Social Networking.

In this category, 72 percent use it for Facebook, 14 percent use Instagram, 8 percent TikTok, and 6 percent use Others.

A further breakdown of the data showed that 11.75 percent of Jazz customers use the network for Messaging. Under this heading, 91.65 percent use WhatsApp, 4.98 percent use Snapchat, 1.73 percent use Others, 1.27 percent use IMO, 0.24 percent use Facebook Messenger, 0.05 percent use Hangouts, 0.03 percent use Kik, 0.03 percent use Skype, and 0.004 percent use Line.

Other users constitute 18.82 percent of the total customer base, of which 9 percent play PUBG, 17 percent use it for Google Play, 5 percent QUIC_IETF, and Other users are 69 percent.

Around 4.10 percent of the targeted customers utilize Jazz 4G for WEB services. In this category, 10 percent use it for Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for transmitting hypermedia documents while the remaining 11 percent use it for Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS).

The miscellaneous category data revealed that 2.99 percent of customers use Jazz 4G for File Access. In this category, 10 percent use it for Amazon S3 (cloud storage), and Others have 90 percent users.

Lastly, roughly 0.03 percent of customers use Jazz 4G to access their emails, and a further breakdown of this category reveals that 91 percent are Gmail users, and the other 9 percent uses Other email service providers.

Considering the size of sample, that is the entire base of Jazz’s 4G audience, it’s safe to say that the above usage pattern and internet behaviour is going to be same for other operators too.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan’s telecom industry that such stats are made available from supply side of the chain, and hence the accuracy of numbers would be very high.