Bill Gates terms Ehsaas “A State-of-the-Art Program”

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday termed Ehsaas — the flagship poverty alleviation initiative of the government — “a state-of-the-art program.”

The Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation made these remarks during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar. Gates is on his first-ever visit to Pakistan.

Dr Sania briefed him about Ehsaas and the focus on data, digitization and transparency as key drivers of all Ehsaas programmes.

During the meeting, Bill Gates termed Ehsaas “a state-of-the-art program”. Dr Sania thanked him for his words of appreciation for Ehsaas and his support.

Ehsaas programmes and initiatives are end-to-end digitized, reducing human discretion and exploitation.

Bill Gates was also briefed on governance reforms under Ehsaas and the Building and Rebuilding Institutions Initiative (BRI) of Ehsaas where changes have focused on a three-pronged approach around institutionalizing efficiency through digitization, embedding good governance, and minimizing financial and statutory risks. This initiative is aimed at introducing robust governance mechanisms that increase transparency, accountability, and efficiency as well as depoliticizing institutions involved in the delivery of Ehsaas.

While in Pakistan, Bill Gates also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and visited the COVID-19 National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).