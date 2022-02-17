Punjab to Start Hiring on Vacant Posts in Education Department

School Education Department (SED) Punjab has directed all district education authorities in the province to hire employees on all of the vacant seats to effectively deal with administrative matters.

According to details, SED Punjab has ordered the heads of these authorities to submit the details of all the vacant posts from grades 1 to 19 by the end of the week.

The development comes after a large number of citizens complained on the Chief Minister Portal regarding the shortage of administrative staff in all district education authorities in the province.

The complainants contended that there is an acute shortage of staff in the authorities across the province and routine administrative tasks take hours to complete.

In a similar development earlier this month, the Punjab government announced to start the hiring process on over 130,000 vacant posts in various public departments.

The provincial government has already published the advertisements for these jobs and candidates have been granted a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit.