Finance Minister Directs FBR to Settle Refund Issues of Pharma Industry

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi M. Mansoor Dilawar at the Finance Division today.

Chairman PPMA shared about the problems being faced by the Pharmaceutical manufacturers, particularly the concerns pertaining to refund of sales tax. These unresolved matters result in unnecessary delays and thus impact the overall working efficiency of PPMA. Furthermore, they requested the resolution of the mentioned issues.

Shaukat Tarin commended the contribution of pharmaceutical manufacturers. It was accredited that this sector has a substantial role in the economic development of the country. He assured the delegation that all such reservations of PPMA will be resolved at the earliest time possible.

The Finance Minister further directed FBR to carry out all possible measures for settlement of the issues of the pharmaceutical industry. The PPMA delegation thanked the Finance Minister for ensuring the full support for the resolution of their issues.