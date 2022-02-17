Govt Losing Revenue of Rs. 70 Billion Each Month to Maintain Oil Prices: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Thursday that the government was losing revenue of Rs. 70 billion per month on average to protect the common man.

In a tweet, he said that oil prices in the international market have increased by 166 percent since November 2020. He said that the government took different steps to protect the common man from the higher prices. He said the government has been losing an average revenue of Rs. 70 billion per month during the current fiscal year, and it would increase to Rs. 840 billion for one year.

Tarin said that no political government had provided even one-third of this relief in a single year in the history of Pakistan.

He further said that the Prime Minister, along with him, was also keenly exploring the options to offset the higher prices despite the recent increase in salaries and the relief through Ehsaas Raashan.