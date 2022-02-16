Upcoming Action Film Uncharted to Feature Hyundai Tucson 2022 “Beast”

Sony Pictures’ upcoming movie Uncharted will feature the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson while showing off its diverse capabilities and futuristic look as a customized ‘Beast’ concept prototype.

Besides adding thrill and enthusiasm to the upcoming movie, popular production models including the new 2022 Tucson, Genesis G90, Genesis G80, and Genesis GV80 will also appear in the film that will be released on 18 February in the United States and other global markets.

“The all-new Tucson is a highly capable SUV that is up for the challenge of a treasure hunting adventure,” said Hyundai Motor Company’s Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, and Head of Customer Experience Division, Thomas Schemera.

Uncharted is a property with millions of fans around the world and we are excited to showcase the capabilities and technologies of our vehicles in ways that are creative and fitting to the Sony Pictures film. Our recent collaboration with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was a tremendous success in promoting the Ioniq 5 and Tucson, and we look forward to building on that momentum with Uncharted.

Tucson Beast Concept

The collaboration between Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California, and Sony Pictures led to the creation of the Tucson ‘Beast’ concept that boasts a tough exterior with stronger bumpers, tires, and other outdoor-ready accessories that revitalize Unchartered’s treasure-hunting excursion.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management, and Head of Location-based Entertainment, Jeffrey Godsick, remarked that “the Hyundai team has created a fun and global campaign that perfectly captures the adventurous tone of ‘Uncharted’ and further reinforces why they make such great partners”.

A Game-Based Movie

The action-adventure film Unchartered is based on Naughty Dog’s famous PlayStation video game series of the same name. In the film, seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) hires streetwise thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to recover the 500-year old lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan.

It begins as a simple heist for the duo and quickly turns into a race around the world to reach the reward before the savage Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who thinks he and his family are the legitimate owners. Nate and Sully have the chance to get the treasure worth $5 billion and possibly even Nate’s long-lost sibling if they can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest riddles while managing to work together.

Hyundai Motor has also launched a global TV commercial starring Tom Holland and a range of digital and on-site promotional events as part of its marketing efforts for the upcoming movie.

