KU is Finally Replacing Handwritten Urdu Content on Degrees After 70 Years

The Karachi University (KU) has decided to start inscribing the Urdu content for its degrees with the help of computer software. The decision will be applicable to all degrees except Ph.D. and other professional courses.

The decision was taken recently in the meeting of KU’s syndicate and it takes effect immediately. Until now, the Urdu content on the KU degrees was written by hand.

With this, it brings down curtains on the 70-year-long era during which KU used to hire Urdu calligraphers who inscribed the Urdu content on each degree manually.

Note here that KU was founded in 1951 and it has been issuing degrees bearing manually written Urdu content since 1952. As per the latest figures, the KU used to issue more than 300 degrees every day.

Sources familiar with the development have disclosed that KU has been forced to take this tough decision as it is finding it hard to keep up the pace of issuing the degrees considering the increased number of students and its strained financial resources.

Besides, the KU syndicate has also approved the hiring of skilled Urdu composers familiar with different software to start the new era of KU degrees.