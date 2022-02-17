Nayatel Challenges Appointment of PTA’s DG Law in High Court

The appointment of Director General (DG) Law & Regulations, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ProPakistani has confirmed with sources.

According to details, the petition — that has been accepted by the court — claims that the qualifications and experience criteria for the appointment were not followed in a manner that is defined by the PTA Employees Service Regulations.

According to the petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, the prescribed age for the position of DG Law is between 32 to 45 years with a minimum experience of 8 to 10 years as a High Court or Supreme Court advocate, or an LLB/Bar-at-Law qualification with first class.

The petition, filed by Nayatel, claims that PTA’s DG Law didn’t meet any of the above-mentioned requirements as he doesn’t have a law degree or any legal experience, which was also advertised for the said position.

It states that PTA contends that the requirements for DG Law were relaxed because the candidate was a public office holder and hence, the service regulations were immaterial.

It merits mentioning here that the current DG Law was appointed at PTA in July 2019.

While the petition was filed just this week and could take time in reaching a conclusion, if the appointment is termed illegal then all the decisions taken by the PTA’s DG Law could be in jeopardy.

It merits mentioning here that PTA is responsible for PKR 550 billion-a-year telecom industry and any implications of a decision against the regulator could be huge in volume and impact.

The Petitioner, Nayatel, a telecom company and licensee of PTA, submitted to the IHC that it can rightfully expect from the PTA to judiciously spend regulatory fees paid by the Petitioner on the appointment of competent persons based on merit rather than posting ineligible persons on key positions. Such an act could seriously affect the quality of the regulatory process.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq asked PTA to share its response on the matter and adjourned the hearing until 15 March 2022.