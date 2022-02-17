Punjab Announces Changed Final Exam Date Sheet for Classes 1 to 8

The final examinations of classes 1 to 8 in all schools in Punjab under the newly-enacted Single National Curriculum (SNC) will commence on 9 May this year.

Advertisement

According to the notification issued by the School Education Department (SED) Punjab, the examination process will wrap on 20 May and the final result will be announced on 31 May while the next academic year will start from 1 August.

ALSO READ No Pakistani in Top 10 of ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings

Students of classes 3 to 8 will undergo exams consisting of both objective and subject parts while the students of grades 1 and 2 will be judged on the basis of oral exams.

The written exams of Urdu, English, Mathematics, General Science, Social Sciences will be held of all students of classes 3 to 8 while Muslim students will be tested in Islamiat and non-Muslims will have to take an Ethics exam.

ALSO READ Ireland Favorites as Qualifiers for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Begin Tomorrow

Earlier this year in January, the SED Punjab had decided to take the exams of classes 1 to 8 in all schools of the province from 5 March.

However, it has been forced to revise its decision on account of the closure of schools in different cities of the province due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.