Punjab Reveals Final Exam Date Sheet For Classes 1 to 8

The final examinations of classes 1 to 8 in all schools in Punjab under the newly-enacted Single National Curriculum (SNC) will commence on 5 March this year.

According to details, the examination process will wrap in the third week of March and the final result will be announced on 31 March while the next academic year will start from 1 April 2021.

Students of classes 3 to 8 will undergo exams consisting of both objective and subject parts while the students of grades 1 and 2 will be judged on the basis of oral exams.

The written exams of Urdu, English, Mathematics, General Science, Social Sciences will be held of all students of classes 3 to 8 while Muslim students will be tested in Islamiat and non-Muslims will have to take an Ethics exam.

Note here that the PTI-led federal government formulated and introduced the SNC for KP to 8 class in August 2021. All provinces are observing the ongoing academic under the SNC except for Sindh which openly rejects the SNC.

Sindh has maintained a stance that the federal government introduced the SNC in haste and without taking the Sindh government into confidence. It also didn’t bother to look at the 1973 Constitution, according to which education is purely a provincial matter.

Via: 24 News