E-Challan System is a Huge Success in Islamabad

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has declared that the e-challan system has resulted in a lower number of road accidents and infractions of traffic rules in the federal capital.

He revealed the achievement while analyzing the cumulative impact of the implementation of the e-challan system.

More than 29,957 fines have been issued through the mechanism which has aided the decrease in lane and signal violations, SSP Iqbal added.

The e-challan system was deployed by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in collaboration with the Safe City Project and has been very effective. It was designed to ensure the enforcement of traffic laws and is also connected to the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) as well.

Line or lane violations, one-way violations, overspeeding, signal jumping, driving without lights, aggressive driving, excessive exhaust fumes, use of cellphones while driving, and seat belt and helmet violations are among the listed reasons for challans. Motorists get tickets at their residences after the reporting of violations based on the Safe City cameras at multiple locations throughout the city.

Meanwhile, further attempts are being made to upgrade the local traffic system.

