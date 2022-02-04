Islamabad Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown on Lane Discipline Violation

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) reinforced its crackdown on lane discipline violation by heavy transport vehicles (HTV) and motorcycles on major roads.

The operation is being carried out to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital. Furthermore, SSP Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has directed all the zonal DSPs and beat inspectors to take strict action against motorists and bikers who violate traffic rules for seat belts, helmets, lane usage, and routes.

He said that inspectors and beat in-charges will be personally accountable for traffic discipline in their beats, and urged traffic wardens to present themselves politely while issuing fines to motorists and that misbehaving with citizens will not be tolerated.

The SSP Traffic added that stern departmental action will be taken against officials who are negligent on duty while efficient officers and jawans will be rewarded for their work.

Moreover, the ITP’s Education Wing will raise public awareness about road safety rules on the highways.