Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is Getting a 5G Model Soon

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series earlier this year to global audiences. Comprised of the Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro 5G, the lineup’s only 5G model was the Note 11 Pro 5G. Xiaomi appears to be expanding its lineup of 5G models with yet another handset, given that the company’s IMEI listings feature the Redmi Note 11S 5G.

The report comes from Xiaomiui, who spotted a ‘K16B model number on the IMEI database paired with the codename ‘opal’. The model number is very similar to the ‘K16A’ of the POCO M4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 5G (launched in China). The similarities in the codename could also indicate similarities in the specs.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Will be Named After Cats [Leak]

ALSO READ Vivo Pad and NEX to Feature Stylus Support [Leak]

Xiaomi’s sole 5G model in the Redmi Note 11 lineup features the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is likely that in the future the company will add the Dimensity 5G SoC to its handsets. The POCO M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 5G (China) both already feature the Dimensity 810 chip, indicating that the Redmi Note 11S 5G could also feature the same.

Given that the Redmi Note 11S 5G has already made its debut in the IMEI listings, it is clear that the company will officially be unveiling it soon.