Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Will be Named After Cats [Leak]

Google is expected to release the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October, yet reports have unveiled some interesting information on the duo early on.

According to the latest leaks, the Pixel 7 phones will use the second-gen Tensor chipset on top of Samsung’s Exynos Modem 5300 for connectivity.

Codenamed Cheetah and Panther respectively, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have different naming schemes as compared to previous Pixel 6 generations where Google only used codenames related to fish or other aquatic life. In the past, Google has also made use of avian nomenclature and sometimes feline as well.

ALSO READ Vivo Pad and NEX to Feature Stylus Support [Leak]

The different names prove that Google is changing its codenaming scheme for Pixel phones with every generation.

A third Pixel device was also spotted, with a codename paired with the Exynos Modem 5300 – the Ravenclaw.

Previously, while developing the first Tensor, Google tested it internally by replacing the Snapdragon 765 with the Tensor in some Pixel 5 units and later named them ‘Whitefin.’

ALSO READ Acer Launches Predator Helios 300 With World’s Best Gaming Screen Tech Ever

Google’s wordplay with Ravenclaw may be a Hogwarts reference or maybe hinting towards the Pixel 6a.

There is still, however, a lot of time before the company officially launches the Pixel 7 generation and unveils further information regarding the handsets.