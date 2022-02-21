Here’s Your First Look at Realme’s 200W Phone Charger [Leak]

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced that it will launch the world’s fastest smartphone charging technology on 28th February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The latest tech is expected to be unveiled along with the Realme GT2 Pro for global consumers.

Gizmo China featured an image of the yet-to-be-released Realme charger. Similar to many other adapters from the company, the upcoming adapter does not sport a white-colored paint job.

Regulatory text printed on the charger mentions the model number VCK8HACH.

The power ratings claim that the charger maxes at 200W (20V-10A). The printed text suggests that the fastest smartphone charging solution could max at 200W. The text also confirms added support for USB PD that is limited to 45W (15V-3A, 20V-2.25A).

Previously, popular tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the company will debut a 150W charging solution. However, Realme appears to be delivering a little extra.

The brand’s self-claimed world’s fastest charging solution is expected to take less time to fill a 4,000mAh battery than the record set by Xiaomi’s 200W charging technology.

Currently, Realme uses a charging solution that maxes out on 125W and still only uses 65W charging for most of its models.