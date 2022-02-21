OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specs Leaked

Oppo is all set to launch the Find X5 series in China on February 24th. The unveiling will include Find X5, Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition, Find X5 Pro, Enco X2 TWS earbuds, and OPPO Pad. The company is also set to debut the Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition as the world’s first smartphone powered by the Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset.

Recent leaks suggest that the Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED E4 display with Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will come equipped with LTPO 1.0 technology, instead of LTPO 2.0 similar to the Find X5 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Measuring 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm and weighing only 216 grams, the phone will come in black and white.

The Dimensity 9000 powered device will come with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone features a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera. While the rear will include dual 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main cameras with dual OIS and a Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto camera.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. The device is also expected to feature support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will run Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1. Other features include IP68 rated chassis, X-axis linear motor, under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and dual stereo speakers.