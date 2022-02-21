‘IESCO Light’ Mobile App Launched for Consumers

In another step towards facilitating consumers with the use of technology, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has launched a mobile application.

Named “IESCO Light,” the application has been developed by the Power Information Technology Company (PITC), a Lahore-based federal organization under the Ministry of Energy, Power Division.

From viewing load management plans to registering their complaints, the application offers IESCO consumers a wide range of features that they can use to their benefit.

IESCO consumers can view and pay their outstanding bills, apply for new electricity connections, track the status of their applications and complaints, and estimate the future bills through the application.

Speaking in this regard, CEO IESCO, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that IESCO believes in serving its customers by providing quality services in line with the advancements in technology.

He added that the launch of IESCO Light is a step forward towards making electricity consumers able to access all necessary IESCO services at their fingertips.